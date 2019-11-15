No movie has ever garnered attention as much as Joaquin Phoenix's psychological thriller, Joker. The movie that revolves around the life of DC's character 'Joker', has been making people go crazy because of its twisted ending. Directed by Todd Phillips, the movie is based on a failed standup comedian, Arthur Fleck, who after many miserable events goes on to become Joker.

The movie was the talk of the town even before its release. And now, the movie has been making headlines and has created curiosity about its ending. Most fans are puzzled and interested to know what was real in the climax of the movie.

Spoiler alert! The film ends with Arthur Fleck publicly executing the TV host Murray Franklin, played by Robert De Niro, on live television. Post this incident, Fleck is seen locked up in a mental institution. Now, the fans are confused whether Arthur Fleck actually murdered Franklin or was it all in his head?

The movie has achieved success like never before and has also broken many records despite being heavily criticised for being extremely violent in nature. Phoenix while speaking to the Los Angeles Times, shared that he finds all the questions about the ending very interesting because you can look at Arthur Fleck's character in so many different ways.

The 45-year-old actor says, "It's been super interesting how people react to the movie and what they see -- and to me, all of those answers are valid." According to an article published on Comicbook, the actor says that the ending is left to the audience for interpretation.

He says, "It's up to the audience. That's so rare, especially with a big studio movie, and I don't want to ruin that by saying, 'No, this is what it is.' To me, there are so many different ways to view this character and his experience that I don't think you can come up with a particular meaning."