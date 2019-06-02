Harry Potter fans were in for a surprise when JK Rowling announced the release of four new stories from the Harry Potter Universe. The upcoming four stories and the ongoing Fantastic Beasts movie saga will not be connected but there will be something exciting for the fans to read.

As per JK Rowling's Pottermore website, the four stories will come in the form of a collection of e-books and they will be titled as, "Harry Potter: A Journey Through..." Rowling's website also states that the upcoming Potter books will feature non-fiction short stories that have bee previously adapted from the acclaimed audiobook, "Harry Potter: A History of Magic."

As per the website, the upcoming four Harry Potter books will be developed as Hogwarts textbooks, just like the way Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was introduced. The forthcoming books will take the readers back to the Harry Potter universe.

"The series features four bite-sized reads, each themed by Hogwarts lessons, and will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories," the website reads. The four stories that Harry Potter fans will get to read are:

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts

In this book, readers will get to see how the dark arts originated in the Harry Potter world. It may include the lessons for Unforgivable Curses. Not only this, readers will get to read more about the magical laws that were implemented after these dark magic came into the light.

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology

This book will introduce readers about potions. In addition to this, we might learn a thing or two as to how Severus Snape mastered the arts of potions.

Ever wondered where magic really came from? Introducing the Harry Potter: A Journey Through... non-fiction eBook shorts, adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic and inspired by the @britishlibraryexhibition of the same name. https://t.co/bsp3X6QTMypic.twitter.com/FDXIxUKlih

— Pottermore (@pottermore) May 24, 2019

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy

We all know that Hermione Granger never liked reading about divination as she considered it as not real magic, but we all know how Professor Sybill Trelawney's predictions helped Harry Potter in his fight against Tom Riddle. In the third Harry Potter book, we might get to learn a few new things about the positioning of planets and how they affect us.

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures

In JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, we learned about some amazing creatures from the magical world. In the upcoming book, we expect to understand more about them.

All four new Harry Potter books will be released very soon. The first two titles will be released on June 27 and the others will be available in the next couple of months.