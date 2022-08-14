JK Rowling Receives Death Threat; "You Are The Next," Says Pak Man After Harry Potter Writer Supports Rushdie

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling received a death threat from an Islamist extremist after she made a tweet in support of author Salman Rushdie.

After getting the tragic news that Rushdie was stabbed and hospitalized, the author wrote "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok" on Twitter.

Rowling Receives Death Threat From Pakistani Man

Minutes after her tweet, a threat came from a Pakistani extremist. "Don't worry you are next," wrote Meer Asif Aziz, who is based in Karachi, in a chilling threat to the writer.

He has praised the attack on Rushdie and pledged allegiance to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Aziz is also a supporter of Hadi Matan, a New Jersey man who stabbed Rushdie on the stage.

"Don't worry you are next," Writes Pak Man

Aziz claims himself a political and research activist in Karachi. Previously, he has also made tasteless 'jokes' about how to destroy Israel and branded Ukraine Israel and India as terrorist states.

Rowling Complained To Twitter About The Threat

Rowling has also complained to Twitter about the death threat. Urging officials to support in dealing with the threat, Rowling has asked the Twitter executives to remove the person from the social media site. "@TwitterSupport any chance of some support," wrote Rowling on Saturday afternoon.

The writer received supportive messages from her followers. "To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)," she said.

When Rushdie was going to deliver a lecture on the stage for the CHQ 2022 event in Chautauqua, near Buffalo, on Friday morning, Matar suddenly rushed to the stage, punching the novelist before stabbing him up to 15 times in front of horrified witnesses.

Police have arrested Matar, who is sympathetic toward the Iranian government and Islamic Revolutionary Guard, and charged him with attempted murder.

