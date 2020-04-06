Author J K Rowling has revealed that she suffered from COVID-19 symptoms, though she did not undergo any test. In a tweet posted on Monday, April 6, the author revealed that she has recovered from the condition with the help of a breathing exercise recommended by a doctor on YouTube.

Hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital as he failed to show any improvement 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Rowling broke her news on Twitter.

Rowling did breathing exercise

In her tweet Rowling wrote: "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

In her tweet, the author posted the link of the YouTube video in which a doctor the UK's Queen Hospital showcases a vital breathing technique for Covid-19 patients which prevents them from entering secondary pneumonia, fatal for the patient. Rowling married Dr. Neil Murray in 2001.

Thanking her fans for the wishes, Rowling tweeted: "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x."

Rowling had criticized 'life coaches' for 'shaming others'

A day ago, Rowling had lashed out at social media influencers criticising people who aren't learning new skills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a tweet aimed at life coaches, the 54-year old author wrote: "If you're a 'life coach' who's on here implying people are losers if they aren't learning a new skill/building a brand while on lockdown, maybe stop. People have challenges you know nothing about. Sometimes getting through something is more than enough."

"Implying that people are lazy or unmotivated if they aren't knocking out masterpieces daily isn't inspiration, it's a form of shaming.

"If endless distraction cured depression, no rich person or workaholic would ever have killed themselves. Sadness and anxiety aren't weaknesses, they're a natural human response to difficulty and danger. Allowing ourselves to feel what we feel, and acknowledging that we have good reason to feel that way, is a better route back to good mental health than beating ourselves up for not being superhuman."

The UK has registered more than 47,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 4,900 deaths.