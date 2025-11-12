J&K: 20,000 Youth Join Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Movement for a Drug-Free Kashmir

Bringing a message of compassion and inner strength to a generation seeking change, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed more than 20,000 students at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, calling for a drug-free and harmonious Kashmir.

During his visit, he met with academic leaders, social reformers, and the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, discussing education, rehabilitation, and community engagement.

The gathering, organised by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, reflected a growing societal shift from turmoil to transformation. Students from 50 colleges and four universities pledged to lead with awareness, empathy, and purpose.

"Kashmir is the land of meditation and wisdom," Gurudev said. "Meditation sharpens the intellect, keeps the mind happy, and connects us to our true nature."

Gurudev's message underscored the power of breath and meditation as tools to combat addiction and stress, blending ancient Indian philosophy with modern psychological insight.

The Art of Living, founded by Gurudev, has conducted stress-relief and rehabilitation programs across Kashmir, including for inmates at Srinagar Central Jail. These programs, focused on mental well-being and emotional stability, have shown tangible impact in fostering peace and reducing aggression.

"Life is too short for hatred," Gurudev said. "Let love and unity define the youth of Kashmir."