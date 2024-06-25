Jinny's Kitchen 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The countdown for Jinny's Kitchen 2 has officially started. With just two days left for the variety show to premiere on tvN, the production team has shared new details about the program. The producers released a new poster and first episode preview for the viewers. People in Korea can watch the variety show on TV or stream it on various platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime.

The second season of this variety show will continue to follow a passionate boss and dedicated employees working at a restaurant. It will feature the various aspects of a Korean restaurant. The returning cast members of this sequel are Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik. Go Min Si will replace intern Kim Tae Hyung.

Here is everything about Jinny's Kitchen 2, including airdate, preview, spoilers, casts, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The second branch of Jinny's Kitchen will open in Iceland. A trailer for the variety show features Seo Jin and the team serving steaming hot gomtang, a traditional Korean beef bone soup, to the customers. They try to win the hearts of the customers with their hospitality. Seo Jin will appear as the CEO, Seo Joon will be the director, Yumi will appear as the managing director, and Woo Shik will be the assistant manager. Min Si will be the new intern.

A preview for the first episode introduces Min Si as the new intern this season. Yumi surprisingly looks at the new intern while Woo Shik and Seo Joon share their excitement about meeting the new member. Seo Jin quietly watches everything as the new intern walks into the room. The introduction of Min Si as a replacement for Tae Hyung received mixed reactions from the viewers.

Netizens Reactions

Miss you, Kim Intern! Please come back stronger in season 3!

Miss you Taehyung. Waiting for him to return for season 3

I'd watch them again. But I definitely will be missing Taehyung a lot. I might be watching it to imagine Tae with them. I miss him so badly.

I would watch the show but I will miss Intern Kim Taehyung.

It was popular without Tae Hyung and will be the same again whether he's in it. The show started without him they will be fine if he's in great, if not great. Just cause your fave might not be in it there's no need to send hate!

Jinny's Kitchen 2 will premiere on tvN on Friday (June 28) at 8:40 pm KST.