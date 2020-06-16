Jinger Duggar is all set to embrace motherhood and it seems the diva is keen on sharing the details of her pregnancy. The 26-year-old Counting On star has shared a beautiful photo of herself, flaunting her baby bump. She has given a sneak peek at her growing baby bump in her latest Instagram photo that has taken the internet by storm. The cute picture has already garnered much attention from the social media audience racking up to 90,700 likes and views within a short time. Duggar is seen sporting a green-colored printed dress while she holds her stomach showing off her baby bump.

Duggar shared the post with an encouraging note. "How are we feeling about Monday today, and the beginning of a new week? I've always been amazed that the most joy-filled book in the Bible was written by a man who was having a really tough time! The Apostle Paul wrote Philippians while he was in jail! Pretty amazing. And he gives us these beautifully encouraging words: "Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice" (Phil 4:4). This is the kind of joy Jesus gives."

Duggar, who became famous for TLC's 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, is on her way to embrace parenthood with her husband Jeremy Vuolo. Reports say that Duggar is making notable strides toward finding her own parenting methods. She and her husband are on their way to becoming successful podcasters in Los Angeles.

The couple recently launched their first podcast episode in which Duggar said something about death being "unnatural". Duggar's family appears to have been religious and rooted in their faith. Reports say that Duggar has been trying to become a social media influencer since the day she moved to Los Angeles.

She had lost multiple projects,but is determined and keeps trying. Duggar recently took to her Instagram account and shared, "It's official official, @jeremy_vuolo and I launched a podcast.!. I hope this will allow us to connect and share in a more meaningful way, along with sharing hope and encouragement with you all."