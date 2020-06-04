Television host Jimmy Kimmel is understanding the true meaning of white privilege and says, while it doesnt mean ones life hasnt been hard, it is just that the colour of his skin hasnt played any part in bringing trouble in his life.

Kimmel broke down the meaning of white privilege in the opening monologue of his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live", reports ew.com.

"Over the past week, I've been hearing, I've been reading very thoughtful posts and words from very smart people, some of whom say white people shouldn't be talking right now, they should be listening. And I get that. And I don't disagree with that. But I'm the only one here and it's a talk show. So, I want to share what I've been thinking about and trying to sort through," he said.

The White Privilege

Kimmel explained how he has been living with a wrong definition of "white privilege".

He said: "I know that a lot of white people bristle when they hear the word 'privilege', as in 'white privilege', because there are millions of white people who didn't grow up with money, or a good education, or a solid family background, or maybe even a family at all. So when they hear the word 'privilege', they go, 'What privilege? ... You hear the phrase 'white privilege' and it's easy to get defensive. The first time I heard it, I did. To me, white privilege was what Donald Trump had, a wealthy father and a silver spoon in his mouth. It wasn't what I grew up with, so I rejected it because I didn't understand what white privilege meant. But I think I do now. I think I at least understand some of it."

The host said that the white people "don't have to deal with negative assumptions being made about us based on the colour of our skin".

"It rarely happens, if ever, whereas black people experience that every day. And please don't tell me you don't ever make assumptions about people based on the colour of their skin, because I just don't believe it. We all do. I know I have. I'm embarrassed to say it, but I have," he continued.

He then asked his audience to imagine the frustration of "to prove yourself to be something other than what people assume you probably are".

"Imagine how frustrating it must be to get handcuffed, or frisked, or pulled over, just because you're Black. Even if the cop looks in the car and goes, 'Okay, everything's fine, have a nice day'. How do you swallow that and move on with your day? I don't know about you, but that would make me furious," he added.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is aired in India on Star World.