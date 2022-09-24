Jim Matthews: Detroit News Radio Anchor Murdered in Chesterfield Township; His Wife, Children Injured In Violent Attack

A Detroit news radio anchor was killed in an attempted murder-suicide at his house that left four other people seriously injured. Jim Matthews, a 57-year-old overnight anchor at WWJ-AM, was murdered Friday in the Chesterfield Township, Michigan.

Anchor's two children and girlfriend were injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.

Suspect Tried To Kill Himself

The suspect is a 54-year-old who was also hospitalized as he tried to kill himself after murdering the anchor. His wife's condition was critical at the time of admission while his children were stable.

Matthews' Wife And Children Injured in The Incident

When the police arrived at the scene they found Matthews dead. His boy, 10, was found in a closet, where he was bound, according to law enforcement officials. The suspect, who had a drug overdose and inflicted wounds on himself, was found in the basement of the house.

The motive of the attacker is not clear yet.

Killer Was A Frequent Visitor to Matthews' Home

The suspected killer was a frequent visitor to Matthews' home and had been invited inside hours before the disturbing attack, which happened around noon. The unidentified injured woman was able to escape the house with the 5-year-old girl and flag down a driver to call police, officials said at a press conference, according to New York Post.

Jim Was Dedicated To Broadcasting Industry

For the past seven years, Jim has been working as the overnight anchor at WWJ.

He loved delivering the latest news to his listeners and was dedicated to the broadcasting industry. "There have been many tears shed in our newsroom today and Jim will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim's family and friends in this difficult time," according to WWJ.

