Actor Jim Carrey has said Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger was the love of his life The 58-year-old star and the 51-year-old Zellweger dated for a year after they met on the sets of their 2000 movie, Me, Myself & Irene.

Titled, Memoirs And Misinformation, Carrey's new semi-autobiographical novel, he called her his "last great love" in the book. "That's true and she was special to me, very special. I think she's lovely," he said while talking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM.

Appreciating People for Their Presence In His Life

The actor, popular for his roles in comedies such as The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber and Bruce Almighty, among others, also opened up about his relationship with singer Linda Ronstadt, who he dated before he made it big in Hollywood, reported Female First.

He said: "I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me and that's why (Ronstadt) has a special place in the book... Because, you know, it may have seemed like some... boy-toy kind of situation to some people looking at it from the outside but she treated me with incredible respect."

The Value of Anonymity

Meanwhile, Carrey recently admitted he struggles with fame and didn't appreciate his anonymity until he lost it. He said: "I tripped along for a long time. No one understands the value of anonymity until they lose it. You could say, 'Well, that's what you asked for.' Yes, but it's what a child asks for before they become an adult and understands what something means. I'm not saying it's a bad thing, but it's an odd thing and it keeps you in the house."

Carrey's latest release was Sonic the Hedgehog, the onscreen adaption of the video game franchise by Japanese game developed Sega. He essayed the role of antagonist, the notorious Doctor Robotnik, and the movie grossed over $300 million at the global box office.

(With inputs from agencies)