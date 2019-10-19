Actor Jim Carrey and his girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga have called it quits on their relationship and decided to go their separate ways, multiple reports have confirmed. The 57-year-old actor and his 35-year-old Kidding co-star split months ago, as believed by industry insiders.

Both Carrey and Gonzala played each other's love interests on the TV show. The couple confirmed their romance through a statement by their reps in January this year after the duo was seen making their red carpet debut together at the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration that same month.

At the time, the much-in-love couple seemed to be quite happy in each other's presence, with the duo beaming in front of the cameras as they walked in hand-in-hand while entering the venue in West Hollywood, California.

Even though both Gonzala and the Dumb and Dumber actor managed to keep their private life and romance away from the prying eyes of the media, Carrey couldn't help but gush over his lady love at the Golden Globe Awards held earlier this year.

The Bruce Almighty star talking about Gonzala said that she was "incredible, unbelievable, [a] wicked talent and amazing person." During the same conversation, the funnyman also joked about the couple's supposed "date night" at the Globes.

"Not bad for a first date!" he laughed. "I just want first base tonight, I'm not looking to take the field." Even Gonzala did her share of praising her man on social media, posting an adorable picture of the two of them together, with the caption, "Most partial to this talented nominee."

However, Kidding wasn't the only project that both Carrey and Gonzala were a part of. The Liar Liar star was also an executive producer for I'm Dying Up Here, which Gonzala had guest-starred on.

It was back in November 2018 that Carrey last got candid about his personal and love life. In an interview for the Radio Times, the actor spoke about how he does lead his life "in isolation," but at the same time he does put in an effort to put himself out there. "I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures," he said, adding, "And I date."