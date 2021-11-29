Jewellery and fashion designs of 'EK Malaysia' are a must-have in your wardrobe

We have lately witnessed the newfound minimalism for jewellery choices. There has been a gradual shift from heavy-knit costume jewellery to tailor-made modern jewellery pieces that go in sync with multiple outfits. With the fast-paced lifestyles we live, the jewellery designs of 'EK' match with any and every look. It is an established and emerging fashion and jewellery brand founded by Eric Keok in 2015.

'EK' is based in Malaysia which is known for designing custom-made jewellery accessories made of gold, diamonds and other rare gemstones. The profound brand has already got consignment stores across the globe in different locations like Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand. Starting merely with a passion, Eric made jewellery designing as his profession and has succeeded in his field tremendously.

To begin with, Eric started designing bracelets. With time, he learnt the craft of designing distinct bracelets with having diversified gemstones in them. Eventually, 'EK Malaysia' saw the light which became the most favourite brand for all the unique and streetwear jewellery accessories in Asia. Moreover, 'Ek Collectio' has got a wide range of jewellery accessories like rings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, earrings, nose pins and many other pieces.

Apart from this, the funky products offered by the brand is an ideal gifting option for all the youngsters. While the authenticity and quality of the products are finely crafted by the artisans, it is the out of the box designs that have captivated everyone's attention. Mr Keok says, "We create designs keeping in mind the latest market trends. When you know to fulfil the desire of your potential customers, it is a win-win situation for the brand."

If you thought that 'EK' is specialised only in designing jewellery pieces, it is much more than a jewellery brand. The leading brand has got a collection of apparel like tees, sweatshirts, hoodies and joggers. Other accessories offered by 'EK' are bags, sunglasses, wallets and watches to name a few. Relying on the popularity of social media, 'EK Malaysia' has built momentum through its Instagram page '@ekcollectio'.