Diamonds are forever. Everyone, be it a man or a woman, will always find joy in these shiny objects. A diamond can be a status symbol or a declaration of love, even power. The value of a diamond is timeless and this value can be passed down in a family through generations. But even a diamond needs to be taken care of or else it loses its luster. Jeweler Ori Vechler who founded Gemma Fine Jewelry shares his thoughts on the joy of handcrafting custom diamond designs.

"Most jewelry stores contain custom made diamond jewelry pieces that look like they came off an assembly line. There is no joy to be seen in their presence. To me, they have about as much beauty as imitation diamond pieces," said Ori. At Gemma Fine Jewelry, the jewelry place founded by Ori Vechler in Shanghai with a second branch in Hong Kong, the staff draws and designs diamond pieces based on the customers' designs and recommendations. They take particular pride in constructing diamond pieces this way. "It is all about respecting the beauty and the art that we have been tasked with keeping secure," added Ori. All diamond pieces found at Gemma Fine Jewelry are certified by the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), and have excellent clarity.

For Ori, the decision to become a jewelry designer was an easy one. Growing up, he joined the family business of the jewelry trade after getting his certification from the Gemological Institute of America. He began working in the trade wholeheartedly but soon realized that he had a passion for handcrafting jewelry that he didn't want to have to go to waste. "I preferred to connect with clients one-on-one and build relations based on their preferences. Instead of hoping a customer will buy custom designs, I offered to make designs based on the customer's preference.

This has made Gemma Fine Jewelry one of the finest private jewelry makers in the world. Since it was founded in 2013, Gemma Fine Jewelry has been on the cutting-edge of diamond jewelry making for nearly 8 years. As for the future, Ori hopes to have stores of his brand all over the United States one day.