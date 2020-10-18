A mysterious event was reported in Los Angeles airport on August 30, as an American pilot reported seeing a flying man in a jet pack. Within minutes, another pilot reported to the control tower that he saw a guy zipped past the airplane in a jetpack.

The mystery never ended, as on October 14, a Chinese pilot also claimed to have seen a man in a jet pack flying at an altitude of 6,000 feet.

Mystery Continues

People have seen jet packs in several Hollywood movies, but in reality, these packs and pack production companies are very rare. There are only a very few companies that make jetpacks, and it includes, a winged device created by former Swiss air force pilot Yves Rossy. However, to operate this jet pack, the traveler should be hoisted in the air by a helicopter before he could take off.

French company Zapata has also invented a hoverboard, but it was only flown by its inventor. Chatsworth-based JetPack Aviation has developed five jet packs, but the company's chief executive director David Mayman revealed that none of their products are available for sale.

Mike Hirschberg, executive director of the Vertical Flight Society, a nonprofit professional organization suggested that a man in a jet pack flying at an altitude of 6,000 feet is quite unlikely.

Jet Pack Maker's Comments Adds Up to the Worries

David Mayman also revealed that most of the jet pack drivers will opt for an altitude of 1,000 or 1,500 feet due to fuel constraints. However, he made it clear that flying jet packs are capable of reaching an altitude of 15,000 feet.

"To fly up to 6,000 feet from the ground, to fly around long enough to be seen by China Airlines and then to descend again, you'd be out of fuel," said Mayman, Los Angeles Times reports.

Mayman also made it clear that the jet pack spotted by pilots are not developed by his company. He also added that jet packs developed by his company will be disabled when not in use. However, some experts believe that the flying jet packs in the skies could be a drone or balloon, as they come in different shapes.

On October 17, a similar incident happened in India, as residents in the state of Uttar Pradesh saw a humanoid flying object hovering in the skies. Soon, police found that the object was actually a balloon in the shape of Iron Man.