Jesus Ayala: Vegas Teen Told Cops 'I'll Be Out in 30 Days' After He Was Arrested for Killing Retired Police Officer in Hit-and-Run

The teen driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run incident reportedly told Las Vegas police that he expected to be back on the streets in less than a month, following the incident where he allegedly struck and killed a retired police chief.

Jesus Ayala, 18, allegedly drove a stolen Hyundai Elantra on August 14 along with 16-year-old Jzamir Keys and deliberately crashed into and fatally injured Andreas "Andy" Probst, 64, who was riding his bike at the time of the incident. Ayala and Keys were arrested hours after that but Ayala told officers that he wouldn't be locked up for long.

Confident Even after a Murder

Ayala showed no remorse for the alleged killing upon being taken into custody. Instead, he was confident about walking free in a few days. "You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I'll be out in 30 days, I'll bet you," Ayala told the cops, according to KLAS. His comments were caught on police body cameras.

"It's just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist."

At the time of his arrest, the police had not told Ayala about any specific hit-and-run charges related to the incident involving Probst. Instead, Ayala was arrested for an existing warrant and for obstructing a peace officer.

Investigators also found a second video showing a Kia Soul striking another cyclist. The footage seemed to be recorded by Ayala, who appeared to be a passenger in the car.

He has since been charged with a total of 18 counts, including murder. The accusations suggest that Ayala intentionally struck Probst with the stolen Hyundai Elantra while Probst was cycling on an empty highway in the northwest of the city at approximately 6 am on August 14.

The passenger, Jzamir Keys is accused of filming the disturbing footage of the attack and reportedly taunted the retired cop as they collided with him.

Keys was arrested earlier this week and, alongside his co-accused, appeared for their arraignment in Las Vegas Justice Court. During the appearance, they were both dressed in navy blue Clark County Detention Center uniforms.

Mother Devastated

During their separate and brief appearances, neither of the teens spoke, and they were not asked to enter a plea at that time.

The cases are being handled separately, mainly because of the timing of their respective arrests. Keys was arrested on Tuesday, resulting in their cases being treated independently. "Both these defendants will be charged with open murder, attempted murder, and many other related charges," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters outside court.

Prosecutors requested a high bail be set pending trial, emphasizing the potential danger to the community posed by the two teens.

"The events in these cases are related," he said. "I'm very confident these cases will be consolidated."

Keys, who faced three charges, was arrested following an incident where he was recorded engaging in a fight, which was captured on camera the previous week.

Police linked Keys and the fatal hit-and-run based on the white tennis shoes visible in both videos, which helped identify him.

The video allegedly recorded by Keys in August shows the stolen car striking the back of Probst as the two teens laughed and made derogatory comments, saying, "Hit his ass."

Probst was tossed over the hood of the vehicle and left to die.

Present at Thursday's hearing were Probst's widow, Crystal Probst, and daughter, Taylor Probst. However, they left soon after the hearing without addressing the media.

Taylor Probst said earlier in the week that the attack was a senseless killing, attributing it to the negative impact of social media on the younger generation, rather than her father's 35 years in law enforcement.

The mothers of the two teens involved have both spoken out about their sons' actions, but they differ in their perspectives and views on the incident.

"I don't know why he did this," Ayala's mother told KLAS Wednesday. "I don't know if God can forgive this."

"My son's side of the story will be told, 'the truth,' not the inaccuracies the media will try to portray," Keys' mother said in a text to the station.

In both cases, the death penalty will not be pursued, as per Nevada law. If convicted before they reach the age of 18, they could face a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.