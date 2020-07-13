A 24-year-old Indiana woman was fatally shot allegedly in the head by Black Lives Matter activists after an argument during which the woman, who has a three-year-old son, said "All Lives Matter."

The shooting death that took on July 5 has sparked outrage as many cry foul for under-reporting the assault on the White woman.

According to local reports, the woman, who is a health worker identified as 24-year-old Jessica Doty Whitaker, was walking along Indianapolis Canal Walk with her fiancé, Jose Ramirez along with a few friends and family.

At around 3 am on July 5 somebody from the group used a racial slur that was overheard by nearby strangers, who it is claimed were Black Lives Matter activists.

The strangers then confronted Jessica and her friends, Fox 59 reported. The strangers then shouted shouted "Black Lives Matter," and then somebody Jessica Whitaker or someone else in their group reportedly responded with, "All Lives Matter."

This led to an argument but when they saw that Jessica's friends were armed, they separated. Ramirez claimed that the issue was resolved and both parties had walked away.

Later when Jessica and her friends were under the bridge, somebody fired at the group, fatally injuring Jessica. Ramirez told the police that he returned the fire but it did not hit anyone.

In a Facebook post, Jessica's grandfather Dale Snavely accused that the shooting death of her granddaughter was a non-issue as the shooters were BLM and the victim was a white woman.

Dale Snavely wrote on Facebook: How is it that 2 white young people are out for some alone time they drop her 3 year old off at her gradmas house expecting to have an evening to reconnect, but all they got was terrorized by multiple black BLM assailants on the canal in downtown Indy. To top it off after the 2 young people continued their walk and then turned back, that is when the multiple black Blm assailants came out of hiding and shot JESSICA in the head. Why isn't any body outraged about this. Is it that BLM was involved or that it was white young adults that was the victim?

Ramirez told that he was finding it hard to explain to the three-year-old where his mother has gone."It's hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, 'I love you mom,'" he told Fox 59.

The Indianapolis Police are yet to verify the identity of the assailants who shot Jessica Doty Whitaker if they were Black Lives Matter activists. This is the second shooting incident at the Canal Walk.