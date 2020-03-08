Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson says "Modern Family" ending is very "profound and heartbreaking". The popular comedy show is coming to an end after 11 seasons. "We actually filmed our last episode a few weeks ago and it was a lot more profound and heartbreaking than I expected it to be," usmagazine.com quoted the 44-year-old as saying.

An emotional experience

The series wrapped filming on February 21. The cast, including Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara, shared moments from their final day on set via social media. "The last day with my number one lady," Ferguson captioned a picture of himself via Instagram holding a coffee cup outside the "Modern Family" wardrobe department.

Ferguson said that the day was emotional for everyone, especially the younger cast members. "I think we all cried a lot harder than we thought we would. The kids were also very moved and sad," he recalled.

Dealt with several relevant issues

The actor said that he was able to take some props from the set as tokens of the 11 years he spent filming with the cast and crew. "I took, like, a few art pieces that were on the wall that a lot of people might not notice, but I looked at everyday," Ferguson said.

Created by Steven Levitan and Chistopher Lloyd, the show navigates the life of members of Pritchett family and won hearts for showing a diverse picture of an American family with themes around a gay couple, adoption, dating, young pregnancy and ethnicity running at its core. It is aired in India on Star World.