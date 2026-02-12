Jesse Strang: Everything to Know About Transgender Tumbler Ridge Gunman Who Killed Nine as Students Describe Him as 'Quiet Kid'

The suspect in the second-deadliest school shooting in Canadian history has been identified as Jesse Strang, an 18-year-old who is reported to be transgender. The attack killed at least nine. Strang opened fire inside the school library on Tuesday afternoon, a parent whose son attends the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, told the Daily Mail.

The parent, who asked not to be named, said his son knew Strang's family and had played sports with one of Strang's siblings. The parent said his son was on campus when the shooting unfolded and is now terrified at the thought of returning to school. Authorities said and investigation is still underway.

Massacre in School

Several outlets were among the first to publicly name the suspect and reported that Strang was a biological male who identified as a woman named Jess. However, authorities have not confirmed those details. When contacted by the Daily Mail, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police declined to verify the suspect's identity or gender, saying only that the shooter was described as a "female in a dress."

Police said six people were killed at the school and 25 others were injured. Another victim died while being transported to the hospital. Officers later found two more bodies at a nearby home believed to be linked to the attack.

Strang lived at that home with three relatives, sources familiar with the situation said. An uncle, speaking to local media, claimed Strang was responsible for the shooting and described the suspect as transgender."

Claims about Strang's gender identity were also echoed by fellow students Liam Irving and Juan van Heerden, who said Strang was a few grades younger than them at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

They said that Strang appeared to use she/her pronouns on social media accounts that have since been taken down.

Speaking to local media, the two students described Strang as a "quiet kid," often seen sitting alone. Irving shared that his mother works at the school and was on the same floor where the shooting happened. "She heard pretty much all the shots," he said.

Everything Unusual

Irving also said Strang's mother and younger brother were well known in the tight-knit community and were "good friends" of his family. "There's not one person in this town right now that's not affected by this," he added.

Among the more than two dozen students and teachers hurt in the attack is 12-year-old Maya Gebala, who is fighting for her life after suffering gunshot wounds to her head and neck.

Her family said she was struck by shrapnel during the chaos, though it remains unclear exactly how she was injured or the extent of the damage.

Her mother, Cia Edmonds, said she has been keeping a constant vigil at her daughter's bedside after the critically injured girl was airlifted to Vancouver Children's Hospital for emergency treatment.

"Today started as any other. Now, however, my 12-year-old daughter is fighting for her life while they try to repair the damage from a gunshot wound to the head, and one to the neck," she said.

"She was a lucky one, I suppose. Condolences to the other families during this tragedy. This doesn't even feel real.

"I never thought I would be asking for prayers... but please, please pray for my baby."

Tumbler Ridge is a small, scenic mountain valley community nestled in the foothills of the Rockies, roughly 736 miles north of Vancouver, and home to about 2,400 residents.