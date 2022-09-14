Jesse Powell Dead; R&B Star Passes Away At 51 In Los Angeles

R&B star Jesse Powell has passed away at the age of 51. He died peacefully in his home in Los Angeles, according to his family.

His death is announced by his Grammy-winner sister Tamara Powell on Wednesday. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy," she wrote.

Her statement was signed by The Powell Family that stated Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.

