JessC's "My Style" Rocks Genting with a Three-Hour Spectacle of Light and Music Healing Letting the "Light" Shine Through

What happens when music meets medicine? International therapeutic singer and rock princess Jessie Chung (JessC) took the stage on May 27, 2025, at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting, proudly presenting "My Style." Over the course of three hours and 33 songs, she fused light, rhythm, and emotional frequencies to create a musical healing feast that transcended language and culture, setting Genting ablaze.

As a Doctor of Integrative Clinical Medicine and a certified therapeutic musician, JessC personally curated the entire performance, blending science and art to turn "music therapy" from an abstract concept into a palpable energy release felt by nearly 5,000 fans in the arena.

In the opening video monologue, she shared with heartfelt emotion: "This isn't about showing off; it's about inspiration. Tonight, let's release positive energy together and detoxify our souls."

The entire concert was built around the theme of "light," from the stage lighting, lyrical imagery, and emotional rhythms to the color-changing glow sticks in the audience's hands. Every detail was meticulously designed to make it feel as if a galaxy had descended to earth, fully immersing everyone in the experience.

*Multilingual Performances & Multi-Instrumental Showcases JessC's All-Round Musical Talents*

JessC delivered healing anthems in three languages Mandarin, English, and Malay including crowd favorites like "Unchanging Love," "The Olive Tree," and "Getaran Jiwa." She also impressed with her self-accompanied performances on four instruments: piano, organ, keyboard, and keytar, showcasing her versatility and musical prowess.

To create a rich and layered listening experience, the live band included around 30 different traditional and modern instruments, merging Western pop band arrangements with Chinese traditional music and a string ensemble, achieving a harmonious blend that transcended cultures.

JessC also performed many original compositions, including "My Style," "Be Strong," "One Chance," "Dekati," "5AM," and "Shining," as well as powerful renditions of theme songs from stage plays like "The Butterfly Lovers," "Music Box," and "Tearless Sky," all delivered with deeply moving emotion.

*Surprises and Emotional Highs*

The evening began with JessC in a dazzling "Diamond Warrior Princess" outfit, followed by a white bridal-inspired ensemble infused with traditional Malay aesthetics, then transforming into a pink fairytale princess, and finally closing with a striking red Chinese-inspired look that brought the house down.

A highlight of the night was her duet with Malaysian diva Fauziah Latiff on "Tak Terpisah," a moving and perfectly synchronized performance that touched hearts. Surprise appearances by two male stage actors further added to the night's excitement.

During her performance of "Love in an Instant," Jessie was visibly moved to tears, her voice choked with emotion as she expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from the audience.

*A Tender Kiss from Her Husband A Heartfelt Moment*

Before the encore, JessC's husband took the stage to present her with a bouquet and a loving kiss, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd. This tender moment added the warmest emotional touch to the healing journey of the night.

JessC then powered through encore tracks "Text Me," "Expose," and the Malaysian classic "Sinaran," turning the entire arena into a sea of voices singing together and bringing the concert to an electrifying close.

*International Spotlight Malaysia's Musical Healing Reaches the World*

The concert drew international fans, guests and media from Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Europe, the US, Australia etc, reflecting JessC's growing influence far beyond her homeland.

One of her standout songs, "Be Strong," has been gaining popularity overseas, with listeners sharing how the song has given them courage and strength. JessC said, "Perhaps the words 'Be Strong' really do have a kind of power that can pierce through the heart."

*"My Style": A Journey of Soulful Awakening Through Music*

This wasn't just a concert it was a journey of awakening, a night of musical healing that lit up the soul. With 33 songs, endless sweat and passion, and unwavering dedication, JessC wrote a new chapter for the Malaysian music scene.

She shows through her actions: "Just be yourself," and this authenticity and unwavering dedication are the most touching gifts she brings to the world.

After this concert, jessC will also bring her English album "Six Feet Deep" will debut alongside a global media tour in 50+ countries and 100 cities bringing JessC's voice to the world.

With unmatched versatility and a deep commitment, JessC bridges art, healing, and inspiration on a worldwide scale.