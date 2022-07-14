In Jerusalem, Biden Offers to Use All Elements of National Power to Prevent Iran Nuclear Weapon

Joe Biden said in Jerusalem on Thursday that the US is committed to using military force in order to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power. The US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration signed by Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says Washington will use "all elements of national power" to stop Tehran from making a nuclear weapon.

The Jerusalem Declaration underscores the US "commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome."

Continued Military Aid

Biden also vowed to continue to military aid to the Jewish state, adding that the ties between Washington and Tel Aviv are 'bone-deep'.

"You don't need to be a Jew to be a Zionist ...The connection between the Israeli and American people is bone deep ... I am proud to say that US relations with Israel are deeper and stronger than they have ever been," Biden said, according to Al Jazeera.

Israeli Prime Minister Lapid said the joint declaration makes it clear that the free world's commitment to stop Iran from making a nuclear weapon is a real and clear message. "... The only thing that will stop Iran is knowing that if they continue to develop their nuclear program the free world will use force. The only way to stop them is to put a credible military threat on the table," Lapid said.

"It should not be a bluff, it should be the real thing," Lapid stated. "The Iranian regime must know that if they continue to deceive the world, they will pay a heavy price," he added, according to the Jerusalem post.

Relations With Saudi Arabia

Biden will meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on Friday and then travel to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to negotiate normalization of ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

However, during his remarks in Jerusalem, Biden said the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would "take time". Though the US has been attempting a normalization, Saudi Arabia has so far insisted on the final settlement of the Palestinian issue before officially recognizing Israel. Saudi ally the United Arab Emirates has recognized Israel and the ties between the two nations have been normalized.

Lapid said Biden's Saudi visit is important for Israel and the region, and for the security and the future prosperity of the Middle East.

"Our hand is outstretched for peace ...We are ready to share our technology and experience, ready for our people to meet and learn about one another, already for our scientists to collaborate and our businesses to cooperate," Lapid said..

It is expected that following Biden's meetings in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia would allow Israeli commercial flights to enter Saudi airspace. In return, Israel would make changes in security arrangements in the Straits of Tiran.