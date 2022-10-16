Jerry Falwell Jr. Filmed His Wife Having Sex With Pool Boy Giancarlo Granda, Claims Book

The pool boy has claimed Jerry Falwell Jr's wife had offered him sex and wanted her husband to watch. Giancarlo Granda underlined that Falwell also filmed him and his wife Becki Falwell having sex.

Granda's upcoming book "Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty described the affair between Becki and him. The six-year affair ended and led to Jerry Falwell being forced to leave his post as president of Liberty University in 2020.

Becki Offered Grand Sex

He was subsequently sued by the school after Granda revealed his relationship with his wife. Granda was working at the ritzy Fontainebleau hotel in 2012, when Becki allegedly locked eyes with him as she sat by the pool in a bikini before she began flirting with him, according to New York Post.

Jerry Filmed Becki And Granda Having Sex

Granda revealed that he was shocked when Falwell asked him if she wanted to come back to her room with him after he got off work.

"As a pool attendant, I would get hit on. But if I would have known that accepting this woman's invitation to go back to her hotel room would have led to a scandal involving the president of the largest Christian university in the world, and the president of the United States, I would have walked away and just enjoyed my private life," Granda is heard saying in the trailer of God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty.

The documentary, which will be released on November 1, will underline Granda's perspective on the sex scandal involving Falwell Becki and him.

When Grana entered the room with Becki, he found Jerry drunk and laying on a bed. There were two Queen sized beds in the room, according to Granda.

According to the arrangement, Becki and Jerry had a rule of no sexual intercourse.

Therefore, Granda and Becki performed oral sex at each other while Jerry kept looking at them and filming the moment, according to the book.

