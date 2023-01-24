The fashion industry is shell-shocked after the sudden passing away of male model Jeremy Ruehlemann at the age of 27. He had made a name for himself modelling for brands like Zara, Superdry, John Varvatos and Atelier Cillian.

Gianni Simpson, Ruehlemann's childhood friend, was the first to reveal the news about model's death on social media. However, he didn't disclose the cause of death.

Christian Siriano, a fashion designer, expressed shock and is mourning the tragic loss. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what."

Siriano described Ruehlemann as "was one of my muses and he always will be". He said the young model inspired him. "I will love him forever."

Cherished and Loved By All

Hung Vanngo, a makeup artist, said he has been left heartbroken by the news of Ruehlemann's death. He said the model made such a large impact on everyone he met. "In this industry you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever. My team and I love and cherish the time we had working with him." Vanngo said Ruehlemann was a true friend. "You will be loved and remembered forever."

Ken Downing, Halston's creative director, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the young man. "Goodbye Sweet Jeremy. RIP Jeremy Ruehlemann. Love to your family who you adored, as much as they love and adored you. I am heartbroken."

Top American Model

Ruehlemann, who was from New Jersey, pursued a fashion career to become a top American model after leaving his psychological studies in 2017.

He quickly emerged as an industry star, modelling for big brands and names. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, Next Models' London and Miami branches, IMM Brussels, Core Hamburg and Sydney's The Mgmt.