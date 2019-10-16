Avengers: Endgame movie star Jeremy Renner's personal life is going through a turmoil these days. Jeremy's ex-wife Sonni Pacheco recently made some shocking allegation against the star. As per Sonni, Avengers star allegedly threatened to kill her and himself.

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco got married in January 2014, but their marriage ended on December 30, 2014. The former couple shared the joint custody of their daughter, Ava Berlin. However, Sonni has now requested to change the joint custody to sole custody. In her argument, Sonni has cited the threats and Jeremy's alleged substance abuse as the reason behind her decision.

Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are currently in the midst of an ugly custody battle for their daughter Ava Berlin. As per TMZ, the famous Canadian model has now filed legal documents against Jeremy. In the obtained documents, Sonni has claimed that during a drug-fueled argument, Jeremy reportedly talked about killing her before putting a gun in his own mouth.

If this was not enough then Sonni Pacheco went on to claim that Jeremy Renner supposedly fired a shot into the ceiling while their daughter slept. Sonni alleged that Ava's nanny reportedly overheard the actor saying that "it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother." The obtained document further claimed that Jeremy Renner reportedly left cocaine in a bathroom that was within the reach of their daughter.

After the documents were made public, a representative of Jeremy Renner responded by providing the following statement:

"The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."

In addition to this, Jeremy Renner stated previously that Sonni's allegations came from her alleged psychological problems and he wanted the court to limit her time with their six-year-old daughter, Ava. The 48-year-old Jeremy, who plays the role of Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe, also stated that his former wife would brag to her friends that she had "bagged an Avenger."