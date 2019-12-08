South Korean actress and K-pop singer Jeon Hye Bin has tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend, who is reportedly two years older, in Bali, Indonesia.

Earlier this month, Jeon Hye Bin's agency Pan Stars Company confirmed that the couple met through a mutual acquaintance and they have been dating for a year. As Jeon Hye Bin's fiancé does not belong to the entertainment industry, the wedding ceremony was planned to be a private affair and the duo got married in the presence of their families, relatives and close friends.

The 36-year-old star took to her personal Instagram account to write about her wedding and expressed her gratitude as she stepped into her new life. Jeon Hye Bin wrote: "This year has been so special for me. With many things going on, I met a person I love and am now making an eternal promise with him, he has a great character and personality, and he is able to connect with me deeply. We are much happier and more stable when we are together, so we decided to get married and live for each other."

She added in her post: "With the sudden wedding announcement, I was not able to even tell those around me. I was worried that it would interfere with the my drama, and I was worried that it would cause a disturbance to the family who will be welcoming me. Please understand and I hope you will still be willing to give your congratulations."

The perfect bride

Jeon Hye Bin said that she wants to be a bride who can take care of her husband and can always make her partner happy. She wishes to be a couple "who can share with each other and experience good things".

In 2002, Jeon Hye Bin started her career as a singer. Later she switched over to acting and appeared in several productions such as 'Distorted', 'Life on Mars' and 'Another Oh Hae Young'. Early this year, she was seen in "Live or Die," and at present, she is starring in the TV Chosun drama 'Leverage'.