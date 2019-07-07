Jennifer Lopez showed off her emotional side in the YouTube video she uploaded taken from one of her shows in Las Vegas.

The singer is currently on her "It's My Party Tour," and even though her shows are mostly sold out, not everything goes perfectly behind the scenes. Lopez shared clips from before and after her performances and unveiled her emotional side in one of the clips.

It has been revealed that Lopez was involved in an accident during one of her shows. She hit her face and bled. The incident left the singer feeling emotional, but she was extremely lucky to have her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, by her side.

While hugging Lopez, Rodriguez assured his fiancée that everything will be okay. He also said that the show where Lopez got into an accident is the best show that he has seen thus far.

"It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it! And you showed that you're a champion, baby... You were down and you still came back up and had the best show so far... Every time I see the show, they keep getting better and better and better," the former baseball player said.

Lopez told Rodriguez that she's not happy with herself, but the latter once again tried to give her comforting words. Eventually, they finally worked.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been relationship goals ever since they started dating. But this doesn't mean that they are not faced with criticisms. Last week, rumors swirled that the "World of Dance" judge is upset with the athlete because of what he said about Kylie Jenner.

Tabloids went as far as claiming that the couple's 2020 wedding has been called off because Lopez allegedly had a change of heart. But by the looks of it, Lopez and Rodriguez will still push through with their union. Their relationship also seems to be getting stronger and stronger.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.