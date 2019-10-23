Jennifer Lopez went braless while flaunting her curves in a revealing shimmery gown while filming for her new romantic comedy film. The 50-year-old was shooting for a scene on a red carpet and was accompanied by Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Lopez stunned in the silver split dress as she showed off her dancer's legs walking on the red carpet while flashing a smile. Her dress featured a cape that draped over her left arm. She had her hair tightly pulled back into a bun.

Wilson sported a classic red carpet ensemble -- a black suit with a matching bow-tie and a white dress shirt.

Lopez and Wilson posed for the cameras while on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Maluma, a Colombian pop hunk, playing a rocker who breaks up with J-Lo at the altar was also present.

The film the trio was shooting for was "Marry Me," which is about pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiancé (Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant. She suffers a meltdown onstage and picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Lopez, who is busy with her acting career, also recently announced a partnership with Tiller & Hatch Supply Co, a new brand of frozen meals available to Walmart shoppers, or via a subscription delivery service. Her partner Alex Rodriguez is also part of the partnership.

"This is an option we wish had been available to our families growing up," said Rodriguez in a press release. "We are committed, like Tiller & Hatch, to doing good."

"This partnership offers us the opportunity to provide affordable and nutritious meals to families across America while making significant charitable contributions to shelters and food-based charities across the country," Rodriguez added.