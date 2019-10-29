Jennifer Lopez is going to be forever grateful for having the opportunity to be a part of Hustlers. the singer and actress, who recently turned heads in her canary yellow ensemble at the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala in the Dolby Theater of Hollywood on Sunday, spoke about the movie and why filming it was "so special".

The singer stunned the audience in her strapless gown from the SS20 Collection by REEM ACRA as she walked the red carpet, and during an impromptu interview, she opened up about all that made being a part of the crime drama a meaningful experience.

Lopez admitted that it was all the girl power, both behind and in front of the camera, which made the movie all that extra special and memorable for her. The 50-year-old actress added that it also made the success of Hustlers just "a little bit sweeter".

"It had all women producers and a woman director and a woman writer and an all-woman cast, and a woman editor. We really went deep. And you don't see that [often]," Lopez shared. "I've made, I don't know how many movies, 30 or 40 movies in my career, and this was the first time that happened."

"So it was a pretty special unicorn event," she added. "It's great that it's being received in the way it is." The movie is already starting to create quite a lot of buzz in the middle of the current award season and has been acclaimed majorly worldwide.

And all of this means all the much more to Lopez, for according to her, it proves that a film made by and starring predominantly women can still be a box office success. "[It shows] we can not only make a good movie but we can also make a successful movie that makes money. That matters in this business," Lopez shared. "So that was an amazing thing to be a part of."

While discussing all the award season buzz for the movie project and her performance in the film, in particular, the 'Waiting For Tonight' singer couldn't help but get all excited and enthusiastic. "It's pretty amazing," she marvelled. "I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thrilled and excited and overwhelmed."