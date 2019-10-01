Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked the perfect couple as they celebrated their upcoming nuptials at an engagement party in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and on Sunday. Lopez shared photos of the "beautifully elegant night" on her Instagram account.

The couple looked stunning as the two shared a romantic kiss. Lopez and Rodriguez's close friends and family were present for the celebrations.

"Thank you Carol and Bob for the most beautifully elegant night...we love you #engagementparty @carolebayersager @arod," she wrote. The party was organized with some help from Carole Bayer Sager. Leah Remini, Ryan Seacrest, Benny Medina, Angelo Pagan and many others were present.

Lopez also shared a photo of her and Rodriguez along with her daughter, Emme, and A-Rod's daughter, Ella.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in March, following which there were several speculations about when the two were getting married.

Lopez, a Grammy-award winning singer, actress and producer, recently broke the Internet when she walked on the ramp in the Milan Fashion Week for Versace. The actress wore a recreation of her iconic green Grammys dress from 20 years ago.

"That was a moment that captured people's imaginations, I think . . . in terms of my career, this dress really marked a moment in time," she told Vogue. "Even if you don't know my music and you don't know my movies, people know about that moment and that dress. That was it."

Meanwhile, like all of J-Lo's fans, Rodriguez was also mesmerized by the 50-year-old's guest appearance. Gushing over his fiancé, he posted a behind-the-scenes selfie of J-Lo on Instagram, writing, "This woman..."