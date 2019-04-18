Jennifer Lawrence is returning from her year-long hiatus and has signed a project already. The acclaimed actress will be teaming up with Lila Neugebauer and Elizabeth Sanders for the film.

The untitled film is for IAC FILMS and A24. The film will be directed by renowned theatre director Lila Neugebauer who is making her feature film debut. The project also has first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush will be taking up the production work along with Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Polsky. This is Lawrence's first film since she announced her break from acting a year ago.

Speaking about the new venture, Brad Weston, the man who has the first-look film deal with the company, quoted to The Hollywood Reporter, "In a relatively short amount of time, Jennifer has already proven herself to be a one-of-a-kind actress and businesswoman. Her versatility and commitment to working with the greatest filmmakers in the industry highlight our shared ambition to create thoughtful, fearless films, and we are extremely excited to partner with Jennifer and Justine as they start this new chapter.

Lila Neugebauer is an established young director in the theatre arena. She made her Broadway debut last year with the revival of Kenneth Lonergan's critically acclaimed, The Waverly Gallery. The play starred Elaine May and Lucas Hedges with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush as producers. Rudin and Eli have had a successful streak with their production venture as they have delivered some successful films that have been nominated at the Academy Awards. Films like Lady Bird, Eighth Grade, Ex Machina are some of their films.

During her year of break, Jennifer Lawrence did quite a lot of things. From getting engaged to having a tipsy night out in New York City with singer Adele to supporting her best friend Emma Stone by working with Represent.us, a non-profit organisation trying to bring a halt to political corruption.

We will see Lawrence in the upcoming X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, which stars Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and more. From the looks of the trailer, it has been revealed that this will be Jennifer's last X-Men film as Mystique.