Putting an end to all speculations, Oscar winner actor Jennifer Lawrence has finally tied the knot with her fiance Cooke Maroney in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday evening. The Academy Award winner got engaged to her art gallerist fiance in February this year. Reports suggest that the Oscar winner actor had wore a Dior dress on her special day.

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding ceremony was quite an intimate ceremony with just family and close friends attending it. The venue of the wedding, Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island was famed to be haunted location. Belcourt, a former summer cottage was designed by architect Richard Morris Hunt.

The much-awaited wedding was attended by A-list guests like Adele, Ashley Olsen, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Sienna Miller and many others. Some of the guests not only graced the couple's wedding but also their reception that followed, reports suggest. Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller and others were also spotted attending the rehearsal dinner at the Rose Island on Friday.

Speaking on Catt Sadler's podcast,'Naked with Catt Sadler', Jennifer Lawrence called Maroney the greatest human being and also revealed the reason behind her decision to marry him. She said,"'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just -- this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's -- you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney."

This is the first marriage for both Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney.

On the work front, Lawrence is all set to star in and produce the upcoming true-crime story 'Mob Girl' and an untitled A24 drama. In October, the Oscar-winning actress launched her production company 'Excellent Cadaver'.