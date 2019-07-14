Jennifer Garner has been using her Instagram account to share photos and videos to her millions of her followers.

But some of the actress' most popular posts on the social media platform feature an important detail. It seems that the "Alias" star is unafraid to poke fun at herself.

One of Garner's posts from April shows the actress hilariously hitting the target at the Urban Forest Axe House. After a series of throws, Garner is cheered by her friends, and she also makes an adorable face at the camera.

Less than a month later, Ben Affleck's ex-wife uploaded a video of herself trying to fix her pink sleeping bag. Garner says that she can't fit the sleeping bag into its packaging, but she keeps trying anyway.

In the same month, Garner impressed her millions of followers after she thought of one word for every letter in the alphabet. But after successfully thinks of words, Garner hilariously admits that she forgot what letter comes next.

The mom of three also shared her video from "The Ellen Show" where she participated in the game "Speak Out." Garner tries to make host Ellen DeGeneres guess the words that she was saying but was unsuccessful.

Other than her Instagram account, Garner has not also shied away from making the public laugh whenever she's in their presence. While at the Oscars last year, Garner made headlines following her reaction to an announcement.

Shortly after the event,

. The actress said that she broke her rule of not checking herself online when she started getting texts from her friends asking her to check the meme.

"I mean, I started getting texts, as you can imagine, people saying, 'What were you doing? What were you thinking? What's happening?' And I try really hard not to see myself online, but she was a little unavoidable," she said.

Garner also said that she had no idea what was on her head that time.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.