Jennifer Garner looked stunning in a mini skirt during her latest outing with her family.

On Sunday, the "Peppermint" actress reunited with ex-husband Ben Affleck for a church service. Their three children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, also joined them for the outing.

The mother of three rocked a flirty short skirt and Breton striped top. She paired it with flat sandals and accessorized with dark shades.

This isn't the first time Garner rocked a skirt for a church service with her family. The "Alias" alum was also spotted wearing an olive green cargo mini skirt last month when she attended a service with Affleck and their three children.

Garner paired the cargo mini skirt with a colorful woolen sweater and suede bucks. During their arrival, Garner and Affleck were photographed chatting as they entered the church with baskets of treats.

In another church visit, Garner looked elegant in a simple white blouse and figure-hugging black pencil skirt. She paired her outfit with dark sunglasses, black pumps and a matching leather bag. However, what caught even more attention was the lightsaber she was carrying as she walked into the church.

In February, Garner was spotted enjoying a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica with her friends. The "Camping" actress wore a chic skirt and nude jumper for the gathering.

She complemented her get up with a pair of black cat eye-style glasses, gray suede brogues and a matching brown clutch bag. She was photographed hugging her pals as they parted ways.

Garner is currently dating John Miller. Earlier this year, there were rumors that Garner and Miller were already engaged. An insider said that Affleck was "shattered" and "miserable" when he learned that his ex-wife was about to get her dream wedding.

The rumors turned out to be bogus as Garner and Miller haven't announced their engagement yet. Meanwhile, Affleck is single after his split from "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus last April.

The "Batman v Superman" star is focusing on getting healthy before dating again. He is reportedly happy with Garner and her new beau.

"Jen and John are still very much dating and are together more and more," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Ben sees how happy Jen is with John."

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.