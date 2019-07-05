Jennifer Aniston speaks out about her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

The "Friends" alum has been married twice: first to Pitt in 2000, and then to Theroux in 2015. Aniston's marriages ended in divorce and the "Cake" actress is now happily single.

In an interview with Elle, Aniston spoke about her marriages and shared her opinion about them. Unlike many who deemed marriages that ended in divorce a failure, she doesn't feel the same.

"My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion," Aniston said.

"And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

The "Murder Mystery" star confessed that there were bumps and not every moment during her marriage felt fantastic. However, she doesn't want to stay in a situation for fear of being alone.

"To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice. When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's okay. That's not a failure," she added.

Aniston's marriage to Pitt only lasted for five years. According to sources, they split not because of Angelina Jolie. There was reportedly trouble in paradise long before the "Maleficent" actress came into the picture.

Pitt was wasting his life and had become dull. The "Ad Astra" actor got burnt out and was wasting opportunities. He also admitted to drug abuse at the time.

Another reason they decided to split was due to pressure. Aniston was dubbed "America's sweetheart" while Pitt was the "sexiest man alive." Whatever they did were magnified and scrutinized.

Shortly after Aniston and Pitt announced their split, he was spotted frolicking at the beach with Jolie and her son. Aniston admitted that she was surprised by their pictures. Meanwhile, the photo triggered the rumors that Pitt and Jolie had an affair while filming "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" months before Aniston filed for divorce.

Aniston and Theroux announced their split in February 2018 just days after she celebrated her 49th birthday with Theroux noticeably missing. Both said that they parted ways amicably.

