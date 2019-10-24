Jennifer Aniston is the latest celebrity to join the fan club of people who are in love with intermittent fasting. The Friends alum, who is busy promoting her upcoming TV show, recently revealed her love for the popular diet plan.

The 50-year-old actress said in a recent interview that she has made great progress on the eating plan, which requires fasting for 16 hours a day and eating only during an eight-hour period. "I do intermittent fasting, so there's no food in the morning," the Morning Show actress told Radio Times.

The actress further added, "I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours." But while she avoids solid food, Aniston, who is a late riser and usually wakes up around 9 am, says that she usually depends on just liquids in the mornings, like green juices and coffee.

"Today, I woke up and had a celery juice," she said. "Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don't drink coffee that early." Revealing a bit more about her morning schedule, the actress said that before sitting down with her cup of coffee, she also meditated, worked out and fed her dogs.

However, the Bruce Almighty alum's co-star Reese Witherspoon spoke about how she has to be an early riser, especially because of her 7-year-old son Tennessee, who wakes her up at 5:30 or 6 a.m. And just like her friend Jen, Witherspoon too likes to start off her day with a liquid breakfast.

"I just have a green juice and a coffee in the morning," the 43-year-old actress said. The mother-of-three further spoke during the interview about how she has to literally force herself to exercise early in the morning.

"I find it really hard to work out before 7:30 a.m. But that's the time I start one; 7:30 a.m.," Witherspoon said. "I probably do that six days a week." And just like so many other people, the Big Little Lies star said that she completely looks up to her friend Aniston for "well-being" advice, because she "knows so much about health and fitness."

To which, Aniston simply replied, "Well, we want to thrive, right?" adding, "We're just beginning."