Jennifer Aniston who turned 50 recently, has shared some secrets that are related to her forever flawless and beautiful skin. Aniston who rose to fame through the famous sitcom "Friends" revealed information on how she takes care of her skin. 'The Morning Show' star turned 50 in February and she does not look her age at all. The 50-year-old actress thanked her genes for this. However, Aniston believes that it is important to treat and take good care of your skin since the flawless skin also has a shelf life and luck isn't always enough.

As per an article published by the Los Angeles Times, Aniston has given all the credit of her perfect complexion to her genes she's got from her father. "I inherited good skin from my dad. But one thing I would have to say to my younger self is, 'Don't take that for granted,' because you do have to maintain that. It does have a shelf life," she states. She further went on to explain how exercise, gut health and even stress can have effects on the skin.

The 50-year-old indulges in a variety of facials, time and again, that help to keep her skin healthy. The actress admits that she "loves facials" and she even changes her facialists regularly. While explaining her obsession with skin health and how the human body ages she says, "Our NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) starts to decrease as we get older, which is basically the mitochondria of our cells. When that starts to break down, our bodies start to break down. Genes turn off, and then you age. So I'm obsessed with skin health."

The "Friends" alum has been using Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Lotion since she was a teenager and also recommends the same. Aniston also expressed her love for avocados and admits that it is one of the best things you can feed your body because of all the benefits it offers. The actress does strength training, planks, jump ropes and arm-toning. She also highly recommends a "daily digital detox" and admits that doing this will bring a major change in one's life.