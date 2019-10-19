Jennifer Aniston who played the role of Rachel Green in the American sitcom "Friends" has posted her first throwback picture on her Instagram and her fans can't get over this adorable picture.

She has set the internet on fire by posting some of her recent pictures which include the first selfie she posted along with the cast of her real and reel life friends. In the blurry picture, her co-stars are seen smiling along with the Emmy Award winner. She had captioned this picture, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM." Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were all a part of this cute picture.

After posting the picture that even had Instagram crashing, she has now posted a 'then and now' picture. It is a black and white photograph of a young Aniston who can be seen wearing a hat. The young Jennifer looks grumpy but cute. She also went on to do a slideshow by posting another picture that was taken in the recent past.

The 50-year-old looks beautiful wearing a bucket hat and her freckles are visible on her cheeks and nose. This selfie was taken in September during the cover shoot for InStyle magazine. She captioned the picture, "In style, then and now..."

Recently, Jennifer aka Rachel made some interesting revelations regarding her relationship with Ross. She said, "well, we're on a break." Nevertheless, Marta Kauffman, who is one of the creators of the show has a completely different opinion about this topic. In an interview during the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the show "Friends" the co-creator said, she thinks the couple are still together.

Aniston's Instagram debut was record-breaking since she had the fastest number of one million Instagram followers in the least time. The actress went on to break the Guinness World Records for gaining a million followers in five hours and sixteen minutes. As of today, Aniston has 13 million followers on Instagram. She also confessed that she stalked people before she went public with her profile.