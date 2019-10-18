Jennifer Aniston seems to be riding high on her new social media popularity. The "Friends" star finally answered the one question fans of the show wanted to know. What happened to Ross and Rachel? Are they together? Have they broken up?

It is known that Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram on October 15 and she apparently broke Instagram when she posted a Friends reunion pic, posing with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

Celebs everywhere wished her the warmest of welcomes, but The Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe was brave enough to ask what every Friends fanatic has been wondering the past two decades. "Are you and Ross still together!!???" Kaitlyn commented, to which Jen replied, "Well, we're on a break."

That is a cryptic answer and not a very heartening one for "Friends" fans. Ross and Rachel are an iconic couple, who are known to have a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship throughout the course of the show.

So, it is only fitting that the characters did not exactly get their happily ever after, at the end. The hit TV show went off the air in 2004. It ended with Ross and Rachel finally reuniting and becoming a couple again. But after twenty-five years, t looks like Rachel and Ross were ready for a break again.

Jennifer Aniston will be appearing on Apple TV's new series titled "The Morning Show." And what a way to promote her latest project than to tap into the millions of fans on a previously untapped social media platform for the star.

And while fans have joked about her breaking records by appearing on Instagram, it appears to be official with the Guinness World Records account commenting on her recent post. 'Congrats on your record Jen! Check your DMs,' they wrote.

Jennifer Aniston had a reunion with her "Friends" family but she is all set to reunite with her sister Reese Witherspoon on "The Morning Show." The 50-year-old actress stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in the drama centred around a morning news show. We'll just have to wait and see if Aniston's popularity helps the show.