Who wouldn't love to see Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay together? There's no denying that 'Friends' is one of the most loved and iconic American sitcom television series. But, for some, it's a therapy. One can choose to play a random episode and yet find oneself giggling. Well, that's the power of 'Friends.'

Amid all the craziness, Jennifer Aniston has dropped an adorable picture with her girl gang Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox and netizens just can't keep calm. Aniston captioned the picture, "Hi from the girls across the hall " The picture has already received 6.2 million hearts on Instagram.

They stayed as 'Friends' in real life too

Over the years, these three ladies have maintained a warm equation with each other and have been there for each other in both happy and not so happy times.

An insider had earlier told People, "They have really leaned on each other. Even when the former co-stars were separated, they follow each other's lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times say a lot."

Well, we are overjoyed to learn that Rachel, Phoebe and Monica are not just reel characters but real-life friends too.

Netizens' reaction to the 'epic' picture

@derekblasberg: "This'll tithe me over the next six months until Friends is streaming again."

@mrjoezee: "Need this today and everyday."

@jenmeyerjewelr: "Love you girl!!! Especially in your matching JM hoops ohhhh yeahhhh."

@gilbertsosa: "Going crazy rn just like everyone else lol."

@ashalexiss: "MY EYES! MY EYES."

Aniston's Instagram debut

For the unversed, on October 15, 2019, Aniston made a smashing debut on Instagram sharing a picture with her 'Friends' co-stars including Courteney, Lisa, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. The picture received 15 million likes and won many hearts on Instagram.

Coming back to the recent picture, those who miss seeing the 'Friends' cast together must be enthralled. Fans can only hope that Aniston keeps posting more pictures with her girl gang on her Instagram page.