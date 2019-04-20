Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are legally single now, which means that soon there will be reports of them dating other celebrities. Brad recently attended his first wife, Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party. So, what Jennifer has to say on all the latest update about Brad and Angelina's personal lives?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were in a loving relationship for a long time. Their offscreen PDAs made fans crazy and everyone knew that this marriage is going to last forever. However, everything changed when the duo decided to end their marriage in 2005. Following which, Brad started seeing his Mr & Mrs Smith's co-star Angelina Jolie, whom he later got into a serious relationship.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remained a couple for more than a decade. During their time as a couple, they acted in one feature film titled, By The Sea, which was directed by Jolie herself. The movie followed the lives of a couple who tries to repair their marriage while staying at a hotel in France.

Many even speculated that the movie was reportedly based on Angelina Jolie's married life with Brad Pitt. Even Angelina stated in one of the earlier interviews that she has thought that By The Sea movie would help her and Brad Pitt's marriage.

Even after all the attempts and delays, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to end their marriage in September 2016. Ever since then, a lot has been said and published about the private lives of these two and their close ones. In addition to this, Jennifer Aniston's name has always been linked with these two stars.

Earlier this week, a court announced that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are legally single and many were wondering what Jennifer Aniston will have to say about all the latest update. Well, as it turned out, Jennifer Aniston has remained quiet when it comes to Brad Pitt. The acclaimed actress is currently busy with several of her ongoing work and has no time talking about the private lives of her first husband.

Just like any other actress, Jennifer Aniston is pretty busy with her work. At the same time, she is focusing her positive energies on herself. After Jennifer's divorce with Justin Theroux, she had to visit a therapist and it is totally understandable that she wishes not to comment on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's latest divorce update.