Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are not having a showdown over Brad Pitt despite rumours. According to Globe, Jolie and Aniston are likely to come together face-to-face during the awards season and things are to take an ugly turn.

Aniston is nominated for her performance on Apple TV's "The Morning Show," while Pitt is also nominated for his role in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." A source told Globe that even though Jolie is not nominated in any category, she will be crashing the awards show and confront Aniston about Pitt. However, these claims are completely untrue.

"It won't be pretty if [Jolie] runs into them, which is highly likely – and if they're together, it'll be even more explosive," the insider said. The source also added that Aniston is not happy with how Jolie treated her ex-husband.

These claims about a showdown between Aniston and Jolie have been debunked by Gossip Cop.

Aniston and Pitt tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2005 after which the actor began his relationship with Angelina Jolie. Since Pitt and Jolie's split, rumours of the actor and Aniston's reunion started. There have been false reports of the two getting re-marrying and having a baby together. There have also been rumours of the two taking a romantic getaway. However, reunion rumors between Aniston and Pitt have been debunked several times in the past.

Meanwhile, New Idea also claimed that a script for the upcoming "Friends" reboot is on the works and Pitt is expected to make an appearance on the show.

"There are also rumors that Ross and Rachel will be on another break following a marital crisis, while it's also been hinted that Monica and Chandler's daughter will be played by Courtney's real-life daughter, Coco," a source told the tabloid.

However, none of these claims are true.