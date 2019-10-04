Jennie Kim of four-member female K-Pop group BLACKPINK is a fashion icon in her own right. From everyday pieces to high fashion numbers, there is nothing the rapper cannot pull off. At this year's Paris Fashion Week, she drew the attention of hundreds of spectators and became a trending topic on social media for her unique and fresh looks.

There has been some hullabaloo at the Chanel fashion show, particularly involving a stranger crashing the models' final walk on the runway. Gigi Hadid, who walked the runway, confronted the prankster, who was identified as Marie Benoliel, and escorted her offstage.

In the midst of the drama, were Jennie Kim and US rapper Cardi B, who were sitting next to each other front row at the event.

The catwalk controversy aside, Jennie made a strong impression on fashion commentators and media outlets for her casual yet classy look. K-Pop star was seated close to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Before the show started, Jennie and Cardi B posed for photos together and shared a hug before taking their seats.

Jennie is an ambassador for Chanel Beauty, the luxury brand's cosmetic's line. She later became a brand ambassador for Chanel Korea.

"Growing up Chanel was my dream, like a fantasy," Jennie told Time. "To be a part of it, it just means a lot." She also revealed that her first luxury fashion brand purchase was a vintage Chanel backpack.

Meanwhile, other members of BLACKPINK also attended other runway shows during fashion. The group's lead dancer, Lisa Manoban, was spotted front row at the Celine show.

Rosé also sat front row the Saint Laurent show. She told The Hollywood Reporter that it was her first time attending a fashion show without her bandmates.

Jennie said that while the members were in several events during Fashion Week, they weren't in Paris together at the same time. However, the share photos with one another and "compare our favorites later" to make their experience more exciting.

Check out some photos of the members of Black Pink during their stint at this year's Paris Fashion Week.