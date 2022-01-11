Is Jenna Jameson Okay? Porn Star Loses Ability to Walk

American model and former porn star, Jenna Jameson has lost the ability to walk after being diagnosed with Guillain-BarrÃ© syndrome, according to Page Six. Jameson, who has starred in over 200 adult films broke the news to her fans in a video posted on her Instagram handle. Guillain-BarrÃ© syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

Jameson's partner, Lior Bitton had informed her fans in an Instagram post that she was hospitalized and undergoing some tests. He noted that Jameson, 47, had been throwing up for two weeks prior to being admitted to the hospital. The former porn star shares a 4-year-old daughter with Bitton.

"Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom," Bitton said in a video on Saturday. He further added that her condition worsened over two weeks and she wasn't able to walk.

'This is NOT a reaction to the jab'

Jameson said in a video that the doctors have suspected Guillain-BarrÃ© syndrome and have started the IVIG treatment. She will remain in the hospital until the treatment is complete. "I hope to be out of here soon," she said. Jameson also noted that she had not taken 'the jab or any jab.'

"I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern," she wrote in the caption. Jameson had earlier professed anti-vax views on her social media.

Jameson's partner, Bitton noted in an Instagram story that Jameson was being given a high dose of immunoglobulin therapy. "She's doing physical therapy to try and stand on her legs, but at the moment she cannot stand on her legs. They're starting the treatment so they'll see how it goes," he said.

Jenna Jameson's fiance Lior Bitton is an Israeli businessman. The pair got engaged in 2015 and share a 4-year-old daughter together. Both Jameson and Bitton have kids from their previous relationships. It is not clear, however, if the pair is married yet.