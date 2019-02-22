With India is still reeling from shock and grief in the aftermath of the brutal attack in Pulwama on February 14, Thursday, which killed 45 CRPF jawans, intelligence claim that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which was behind the attack, is planning on an attack of greater magnitude. The intelligence has intercepted conversations on February 16-17.

This information was collected while intercepting phone conversations between members of JeM in Pakistan and militants in Kashmir, reports Times of India. It is not clear if the attacks, which will be aimed at the mass casualty of Indian security forces, will take place in Jammu and Kashmir or outside. The information was shared on Wednesday.

Intelligence added that the JeM has not yet released the video which shows the preparations leading up to the attack. 20-year-old Adil Ahmad, who carried out the explosion will be shown in a good light. TOI reports that Ahmad had rammed a truck with the IED strapped on it into a 78-vehicle strong convoy carrying the CRPF jawans in Pulwama. Intelligence officers say that this video is meant to attract Kashmiri youth to join the movement and become radicalised.

Other conversations intercepted by the Intelligence included information that Mohammad Waqas Dar, former leader of the JeM, was behind the IED blast in Nowshera in Rajouri which had killed Army Major Chitresh Bisht.

According to the TOI report, the police said that JeM's communication is based on a more psychological level. However, they said that since this information was intercepted from conversations of members of the terrorist outfit, they will look into it.

"But since we have intercepted the communication, we cannot ignore it. We are on high alert and trying to corroborate the threats through other means too," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by TOI.

The Pulwama attack had soured the already tensed relationship between India and Pakistan. Separatist leaders in Kashmir had their security cover withdrawn by the government. Many claimed that the Pakistan government had a role to play in the attacks which Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vehemently denied. He said that he will help with the investigation if India provides actionable evidence. He also said that Pakistan will retaliate if India launches an attack.

India is said to request the United Nations Security Council to place Masood Azhar in the global terrorist category. However, China, which holds a position of power in the UNSC, hinted that it will block the attempts. Meanwhile, France has come to India's support, backing its claims to place JeM's leader in the global terrorists' list.