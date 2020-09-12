The man who got filmed beating his four-month-old puppy following a toilet training incident has given his pet to a new family. Earlier this week, the CCTV clip of Jeffrey Previte, who was a California-based CEO of an environmental company angered netizens as it went viral.

The footage, which is from August 22 showed the man thrashing the terrified puppy outside his apartment in Seychelles Condominiums Building in Santa Monica, California. A security guard heard the screaming of the dog as the man held him aloft by the skin on his face.

The guard was so shocked by what he saw, he filed a report with the building's management, as per reports. The report read, "I heard the dog screaming and when I looked on the camera, I saw him beating the dog."

Previte Sorry for His Actions

The guard later said, "He was very angry. He was choking and slapping the dog. He even slammed the poor dog against the wall," as reported by the Daily Mail. The incident forced Previte to give the puppy to a loving home. He mentioned to his colleagues and staff in an email that he regrets his actions and words cannot describe how sorry he is.

"I lost my temper and took unreasonable and unjustifiable action in attempting to discipline my dog Bici. As I have said, words are not enough here, Bici is no longer living with me and is with another loving family. I have also stepped away from my job and am enrolling in anger management training," he added.

His brother and co-owner of the company Nolan stated in another email that his brother is 'kindhearted'. "Please trust me here, Jeff certainly regrets the zealous discipline of the dog for peeing the rug, but I assure you this is absolute nonsense. He's an extremely kindhearted, sensitive, caring and thoughtful person with zero cruel or abusive tendencies. He's truly the opposite of cruel or abusive. And he deeply cares for Bici, as anyone who's actually seen him with the dog would attest," he stated. The brother also said that the puppy Bici has been leading a very happy life with his wife and kids.