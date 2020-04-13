Watchmen actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton are looking forward to inviting fans into their home as a part of their new talk show, Friday Night in With the Morgans.

The couple will start hosting the series that will feature 30-minute episodes at the couple's home in New York and will discuss the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had. The show is set to air from April 17, 2020, reported aceshowbiz.com.

Show via video chat

"Each episode will have a free-flowing, raw feel featuring unfiltered conversation about how we're all getting through this unprecedented moment, as this charismatic couple connect with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans," a statement from AMC network representatives read.

It further read: "Each week they will come together for conversations about how they are handling life in quarantine, practically helping communities, finding joy and even humor in these unprecedented times, entertaining themselves, and others, while in isolation -- all done via video chat."

Famous guests expected to make appearances

The couple, who got married in 2019, is expected to invite a number of famous guests on to the show, including actor-writer-director Mark Duplass and Morgan's fellow The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos.

"From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we've gotten to know over the years," Morgan and Burton said.

Cases rise in the US

The US currently has the highest number of cases in the world with the number of cases rising to 557,590. The country also has the highest number of COVID-19 casualties with 22,109 deaths reported so far, with 6,898 cases in the state of New York alone. 41,831 are reported to have recovered.

