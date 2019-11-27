Jeffrey Epstein's first known victim came out sharing her horrific experience under the paedophile's hands and said that she visited his New York address in 1993, only to find him naked and being massaged by a woman. Amy McClure revealed that he dismissed the masseuse, and asked her to remove her clothes citing he wants to get a better look of her body.

Amy stated that she thought this was a normal practice in the modelling industry and stripped off her clothes and Epstein came towards her with a wicked smile on his face and forced her to give him oral sex. He then mocked her by saying she's ''too old'' despite being just a 21-year-old at that time, and threw her on the floor and raped her.

"I remember him asking me to take off my clothes, saying, 'I just want to see what you look like. It's no big deal'. So I did, I took my clothes off and then he made me feel really like shit cause he said: 'How old are you?' When I told him I was 21, that's when he got irritated, almost angry. He said something like 'You're too, you're too old. You're getting too old for this. What are you doing?' I don't remember exactly what he said ... but I remember it was crushing,'' Amy recalled while giving an interview to The Sun.

Amy revealed that Epstein asked her to give him a massage and she had no clue how to go about it. While she was at it, the paedophile turned around and pushed her to the ground and forced himself upon her, despite hearing Amy's cries to stop. The victim further went on to recall stating that she tried to fight him off and also telling him to stop. But he did not moreover, Epstein made her feel that Amy was not worth his time.

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financer and sex offender who died on August 20, 2019, and Amy Mclure was one of his many victims.