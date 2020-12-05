A bizarre conspiracy theory has been making the rounds claiming Jeffrey Epstein is still alive after an alleged 'sighting', despite the offender being found dead in his cell, as per reports. It is over a year since his death and it seems that some people are not yet convinced. The body of the convicted sex offender was discovered on August 10, 2019, and it was ruled 'suicide by hanging'.

But few of the conspiracy theorists believe that he got murdered and others go further suggesting he is still alive. The death of Epstein has been a subject to many theories. The latest claims Epstein was allegedly seen at his ranch in New Mexico.

Epstein Claimed to Be Alive

As per sources speaking to The New York Times, Epstein had revealed his plans to "seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch." In a video posted on the YouTube channel ABQ Raw, it was claimed that he was spotted outside the ranch in a red vehicle.

The person narrating the video stated, "Epstein rode off into the sunset after faking his death. While we were on scene, a red truck approached the fence line and a gentlemen rolled the window down. He observed the protest and raised his cell phone to snap some photos of the group. The driver of the red truck had a striking resemblance to the recently deceased Jeffrey Epstein," as reported by the Daily Star.

There is no evidence backing that Jeffewey Epstein is alive. His body was found at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City and his death was ruled a suicide, but as per reports, correct procedures were not being followed during the incident. A guard was reportedly needed to check up on the man every 30 minutes, as reported by The New York Times. Another report claimed that two cameras placed outside his jail malfunctioned during the time of his death raising questions about the circumstances.