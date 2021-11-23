Jeff Lynn Johnson, who became famously known as Tiger King reptile dealer after Netflix aired its docuseries - "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness," has died at 58.

The Oklahoma City Police Department told CNN that Johnson died by suicide after an argument with his wife, Charity. On September 8, the two had got into an argument at the garage of their Oklahoma home, during which Johnson shot himself in front of her, according to his wife. She had called 911 soon after.

As per CNN, their children, aged 4 and 5, were also present in the house during the time of the incident. The police report states that Johnson still had a pulse when the first responders arrived but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have ruled out the likelihood of any mental illnesses.

Johnson had featured in season 1 of the docuseries 'Tiger King' and had appeared offering testimony about the case of Florida big-cat rescue activist Carole Baskin in the series. Baskin has been accused of killing her former partner.

Johnson's death comes after fellow 'Tiger King' star, Erik Cowie, was found dead on September 3 this year. The cause of his death has been said to be acute and chronic alcohol use. The police also stated that the death seemed to have been caused in "a manner that was natural".

Besides Johnson and Cowie, the show also followed Joseph Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe exotic. Joe is currently serving a 22-year-long prison sentence after being convicted for murder-for-hire. He has been accused of planning to kill Baskin.

The show 'Tiger King' first premiered on Netflix in March 2020, at the start of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and had become one of the most popular shows globally.

It essentially documented the life of exotic animal owners inside Oklahoma, with Joe Exotic as the main protagonist, who has also been accused of killing tigers to make room for other wild animals at his animal park.