Jayanti Waghdhare hopes that Planet Marathi OTT will make a place for regional content in the digital space

The unfortunate coronavirus pandemic has witnessed mainstream cinema losing to the ever-changing world of the digital ecosystem. The OTT platforms are leading the race and audiences are preferring to consume content through the online streaming platforms. Well, it has given audiences a wider preference to watch content in different languages. However, in India, a majority of people watch films and web shows in English and Hindi. With the changing times, regional content is making its way to the audience. Exploring diversity, Akshay Badrapurkar's online streaming platform Planet Marathi OTT is all set to treat the Marathi audience with some out of the box content.

The one-of-a-kind OTT platform will give the audience a variety of content including feature films, short films, and web shows in the Marathi language. Recently, senior journalist and former anchor of Zee 24 Taas, Jayanti Waghdhare made the headlines of joining Planet Marathi OTT as the AVP - Social Media. Jayanti who is leaving no stone unturned to curate the best content on the online streaming platform feels that the Marathi viewing audience will drastically increase because a variety of content will be made available online.

In recent times, we have seen many Marathi films getting a great reception from the audience. Films like 'Dhurala', 'Chumbak', 'Ventilator', 'Sairat' and 'Anand Gopal' are a few examples that prove that regional cinema is having a great scope in the coming time. Jayanti Waghdhare on the rising demand of online content consumption said, "It is a win-win situation for the digital platforms. I believe that even Planet Marathi OTT will be highly beneficial in garnering great attention from the viewers. It has been very common to watch content in Hindi and English. With Planet Marathi OTT, we strive to bring the best of entertainment. If the content gets universal appeal from one and all, the sky's the limit."

The former journalist furthermore revealed that she is already in awe of her new work. "It is like being on the other side of the platform", added Waghdhare. In her career of more than a decade, Jayanti Waghdhare has interviewed many celebrated names from the Marathi film industry. Additionally, she has even got to interview some big names from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, and many more. In a time when theatrical releases have become old, Jayanti Waghdhare is hopeful that the digital space will change the facet of the entertainment industry as many big-budget films will directly be streaming on different platforms.

